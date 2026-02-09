K’taka makes life certificate mandatory for beneficiaries

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the Chief Secretary to examine and take necessary steps regarding the proposal to make submission of a Life Certificate mandatory for beneficiaries of the Gruhalakshmi scheme, one of the state government’s flagship “Five Guarantee” programmes.

The move follows a representation submitted by State Guarantee Implementation Authority Vice-Chairperson and MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, who urged the government to introduce a verification mechanism to ensure that financial assistance reaches only eligible beneficiaries. Acting on the request, the Chief Minister instructed officials to study the proposal and initiate appropriate action at the earliest.

The Gruhalakshmi scheme, launched in June 2023, provides a monthly financial assistance of ₹2,000 directly to the bank accounts of eligible women identified as heads of households under Antyodaya, BPL and APL ration cards issued by the Food and Civil Supplies Department. The programme is one of the key welfare guarantees implemented across Karnataka.

According to government data, about 1,24,12,543 eligible beneficiaries have received financial assistance amounting to nearly ₹57,300 crore under the scheme so far.

The proposed life certificate requirement is aimed at preventing payments from being made in the names of deceased beneficiaries. Periodic verification of beneficiary records is expected to ensure that government funds are properly utilised and redirected to eligible households that genuinely require support.

The suggestion is modeled on the existing pension system for retired government employees, where beneficiaries must submit an annual life certificate to continue receiving payments. Officials have been asked to examine whether a similar mechanism—or alternative verification methods—can be implemented for Gruhalakshmi beneficiaries to strengthen transparency and accountability in the scheme.