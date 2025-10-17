K'taka to bring new rules to check RSS activities in public places

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to rein in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The state Cabinet decided to frame new rules to regulate RSS activities held on government-owned properties and public roads based on Minister Priyank Kharge's letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on the RSS and its affiliated organisations.

Priyank Kharge, who is the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, has dubbed the RSS as "unconstitutional" and "against the spirit of national unity."

In the letter Priyank Kharge reportedly cited Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021 which bars government servants from associating with political parties or organisations and demanded strict action against those participating in RSS events.

While addressing the media soon after the Cabinet meeting, Priyank Kharge said the government wants the activities of RSS and its affiliated organisations to be regulated in public spaces and government institutions.

However, Priyank Kharge hastened to add that while the government cannot control any organisation, it is up to the discretion of the institutions concerned whether or not to give permission to activities of organisations like the RSS. The minister also said that he will bring together the previous orders issued by the Home Department, Law Department, and Education Department to frame a new rule. "In the next two to three days, the new rule will come into force within the framework of law and the Constitution," the minister added.