KTCDA gives nod to Hebbal-Nagwara Valley project, but feigns ignorance

Bengaluru: The falsity of the claim of senior officials of the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) that they have no knowledge of the details of the Hebbal-Nagwara Valley Project, stands exposed as the minor irrigation department has told The Hans India that they have received the approval for the project from the Authority itself.



Minor irrigation department executive engineer and in-charge of the project Narendra Babu confirmed that, "Singanayakanahalli lake comes under his department and the KTCDA has approved the project."

The Hebbal-Nagwara Valley Project proposed by the minor irrigation (MI) department came in for flak from ecologists and citizens as more than 6,000 trees will be axed to pave way for the project.

The forest department has called for a public consultation to axe 6,316 trees to rejuvenate Singanayakanahalli lake. The project aims to fill 65 tanks in Bengaluru Urban and Chickballapur.

Forest officials said that after they came to the conclusion that the trees were a major barrier to rejuvenation of the project after an inspection of the side.

While the area faces water scarcity and the project aims at filling tanks the environmentalists say that in order to rejuvenate the lake there is no need to cut trees which are imperative to improve the groundwater table.

The eco-experts have said that if the lake comes under the minor irrigation department how could it allow the forest department to grow trees around it. The question has arisen since the forest department has claimed that the trees which were identified for axing were not part of its social forestry initiative.

Co-founder and convener of the Friends of Lakes Ram Prasad said, "I do not understand the rationale behind cutting down so many trees to rejuvenate the lake. The rejuvenation can be carried out without disturbing the trees. The desilting of the lake can be carried out without cutting down so many trees. There is no need for the beautification which includes making walking paths and other construction around the water body. Some of the farmers have been suddenly asked to till the land nearby to give a picture that tree cutting is imperative for the development."

Member of the Biodiversity Management Committee, Bengaluru, Vijay Nishanth visited the site and said, "The forest is a home to Schedule 1 animals and the trees have been growing for decades. How could such a decision be taken amidst the pandemic? I request that the citizens and department officials should together make a visit to the site and decide on how irrational the entire project is?"

One of the other dimensions which the locals near the project site have pointed out is the growing demand of the land.

"The price of the land is humongous. Most of the farmers have sold their lands. So to say that the project will relieve them of their problems is frivolous. The per acre price of the land is growing manifold. Some real-estate giants have exhibited interest in the land around the project site. Across the State the real estate mafia has started encroaching on the pristine lands in such a manner," Mahantesh (name changed), a local resident said.