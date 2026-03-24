Lamborghini of underworld don kin impounded, driver summoned

Bengaluru: Bengaluru traffic police have issued a formal notice to Ricky Rai, son of late underworld figure Muthappa Rai, requiring him to present himself for interrogation regarding a recent reckless driving episode.

The incident involved a white Lamborghini performing dangerous donut manoeuvres at Anil Kumble Circle on March 20, footage of which quickly spread across social media platforms and drew widespread attention.

Authorities from the Cubbon Park traffic police station have already impounded the vehicle bearing the registration number KA-05-NR-0009. The car is a 2015 model originally registered in Delhi under the number DL-1C-T-1515.

Ricky Rai later purchased the vehicle and proceeded with the process to re-register it in Karnataka. As part of the mandatory requirements for bringing the out-of-state luxury car into Karnataka, he reportedly paid Rs. 35 lakh in road tax. Additionally, through the RTO's fancy number auction system, he secured the desired registration KA-05-NR-0009.

Following the viral video of the March 20 drifting act, traffic police swiftly located and seized the Lamborghini. They have also written to the relevant RTO seeking complete details about the car, including its fancy number assignment. A case has been formally registered at the Cubbon Park traffic police station in connection with the dangerous driving displayed in the incident.