Leaked audio sparks uproar over alleged housing scheme corruption

A leaked audio recording featuring Congress MLA B R Patil has ignited a political firestorm in Karnataka, with the Aland representative alleging widespread corruption in the allocation of houses under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation. Patil’s claims, which suggest officials favoured bribe-paying applicants over legitimate recommendations, have raised serious questions about governance and prompted sharp reactions from both ruling and opposition parties.

In the recording, purportedly a conversation between Patil, who also serves as Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission, and Sarfaraz Khan, personal assistant to Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, the MLA expresses frustration over the allocation process. He alleges that houses in his constituency were granted to individuals who paid bribes, side-lining his recommendations as an elected representative.

“Is this a business where only those who pay get houses?” Patil is heard questioning, exposing the disregard for his endorsements in favour of those backed by Gram Panchayat presidents allegedly involved in bribery.

Patil specifically cites irregularities in the distribution of 950 houses across Aland, including 200 in Munnalli, 100 in Hittala Shirur, 200 in Dangapur, and 200 each in Kavalaga and Madiyal. He warns that public disclosure of the beneficiary list could destabilise the government.

In response, Khan reportedly denies the accusations, promising action against any officials found guilty if evidence is provided. The controversy has fuelled fierce criticism from the opposition.

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa seized on the allegations, asserting, “Patil’s claims expose the truth about this government. Nothing moves without bribes.”

As the audio clip continues to stir debate, it has cast a spotlight on the integrity of public welfare schemes in Karnataka, raising demands for transparency and accountability in the housing allocation process. An investigation into the allegations is anticipated as pressure mounts for the government to address these serious claims.