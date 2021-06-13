Madikeri: Journalists turn active partners in servicing Covid affected people

Madikeri: Journalists in this hill district have proved that they can go beyond their call of duty and serve society actively.

The Kodagu district Press Club president Ramesh Kuttappa has formed 'Madhyama Spandana' to reach out to the poor, disabled and Covid patients after the pandemic broke out in the country over a year ago.

The team supplies food and medicines to coronavirus patients with the money raised from donors. As the district is hilly terrain, no public transport is available for the poor to buy medicines. The team comprising 50 journalists have supported poor families by paying school fees of their children.

The State government has declared journalists as Covid warriors keeping in view their exposure to the danger of getting infected with coronavirus while covering news. Some journalists have proved true to the distinction conferred on them by the government by volunteering to serve Covid patients in their leisure time. In one instance, the team of journalists arranged a vehicle to ferry five patients to Mysuru hospital for a medical emergency.

Amid lockdown rural people, in particular, are facing much trouble in seeking medical help. But a phone call to 'Madhyama Spandana' is enough. A team of journalists readily help them reach hospital. If needed, medicines are delivered at their doorstep. The team also distributed free food kits to the poor.

On May 16, when volunteers were unavailable, 'Madhyama Spandana' team stepped in to perform the final rites of an 85-year-old resident of Balamuri village near Madikeri. The family of the deceased, who had also tested positive for Covid, wanted to cremate him at an estate located half a km away from their residence.

But as they were Covid positive, none of the villagers came forward to help them. The son of the deceased man then turned to volunteers of 'Madhyama Spandana' who cremated the body. The team has provided a laptop to a poor college student in another case.

Speaking to The Hans India on Saturday, Press Club president Ramesh Kuttappa said his team was doing a humble service in their own small way. "Everyday, we hear tragic stories of deaths, hunger and disease. These are all depressing. Instead of merely reporting daily miseries, we have planned to support the poor and needy."