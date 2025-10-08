Maharshi Valmiki was a rare literary genius of India: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hailed Maharshi Valmiki as one of the rarest literary geniuses the country has ever seen, crediting him for composing the great epic Ramayana, which continues to guide humanity through its moral and spiritual depth. The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the statue of Maharshi Valmiki at Sri Valmiki Tapovana in Bengaluru on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti and later addressed the media.

Extending greetings to the people on Valmiki Jayanti, Siddaramaiah said, “Through this celebration, we remember and honor Maharshi Valmiki — a sage of extraordinary wisdom and compassion. Despite being born in a marginalized community, he gifted the world with the immortal epic, the Ramayana.”

He recalled that Valmiki’s statue was installed in 2017, and added that saints like Valmiki and Kanakadasa led socially conscious lives and upheld human values through their teachings.

Responding to a question about giving representation to leaders from the Nayaka community in the Cabinet, Siddaramaiah said the matter would be considered during the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle.

Speaking on the incident where a shoe was thrown at the Chief Justice of India, Siddaramaiah said, “The Chief Justice himself has forgiven the individual, which reflects his magnanimity. However, such acts are deplorable and deserve strong condemnation. This is the handiwork of regressive elements.”

Regarding the extension of the caste census timeline, the Chief Minister said the government will review the survey’s progress today, and a decision on extending the deadline will be taken after the review meeting.