Mahashivaratri at MM Hills only for locals

Chamarajanagar: Sri Male Mahadeshwara Hill Development Authority is making all necessary arrangements for Mahashivaratri to be held at Male Mahadeshwara Hill in the Chamarajanagar district, from March 10 to 14.

On Thursday, the temple authority and the district administration decided to celebrate the Mahashivaratri festival in a simple manner and allow only locals.

Even though the government has lifted the restrictions and given permission to hold fairs and festivals in the State, the decision has been taken as per the directions of the technical advisory committee. Only people from Mahadeshwara Hill Gram Panchayat limits will be allowed to participate in various festivities.

A meeting chaired by district in-charge minister S Suresh Kumar was held a month ago to discuss the arrangements and Covid-19 protocols to be followed. In line with the decision at the meeting, Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi decided to restrict the festival to only locals.

MM Hills will be illuminated for the festival and free food will be served to devotees. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has arranged special buses to ensure safe and comfortable journey for devotees to the summit of MM Hills.

Every year hundreds of devotees from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka flock to the temple during Mahashivaratri.