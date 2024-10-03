Mahatma Gandhi’s 65-day stay at Nandi Hills

Bengaluru: Mahatma Gandhi was thrilled to experience the stunning beauty of Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur taluk, a site renowned for its natural splendour. It is a source of pride for Karnataka that he spent a total of 65 days at Nandi Hills. In honour of Gandhi’s birth anniversary this October, we highlight his connection to this picturesque location.



Nandi Hills, celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes, offers a captivating experience for visitors. Early mornings reveal a cool atmosphere, gentle rain, and the vibrant presence of birds, creating a truly enchanting scene. Situated at an altitude of 1,600 meters, the hill station boasts a refreshing climate.

During his active role in the freedom struggle, Gandhi faced exhaustion and was advised by his doctor to rest. He initially stayed at Nandi Hills for 45 days in 1927 and returned for another 20 days in 1936. During his stay, some local youths offered to carry him in a doli, but Gandhi chose to ascend the hill on foot, ultimately residing at Cunningham Bhavan, which has since been renamed Gandhi Bhavan in his honour.

To commemorate Gandhi’s 65-day stay, a statue of him has been erected at the hill station, depicting him in a walking posture, serving as a lasting tribute to his time in Nandi Hills.