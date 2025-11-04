Malur Assembly Constituency Recount Scheduled for November 11 Amidst Political Tensions

Kolar: The Karnataka Election Commission has set November 11 as the date for the much-awaited recount of votes in the Malur Assembly constituency. This comes following a Supreme Court directive, after a petition by losing candidate K.S. Manjunath Gowda alleged irregularities during the 2023 elections.

The dispute has stirred a heated verbal battle between the current MLA K.Y. Nanjegowda and the former MLA Manjunath Gowda. Manjunath had raised concerns about the illegal possession of election material by certain officials and demanded transparent recounting directly in the presence of stakeholders. The Election Commission has responded to these concerns by instructing the district election officer and Kolar district authorities to ensure the recount proceeds as per Supreme Court guidelines.

Recent days saw Manjunath Gowda submitting a letter to the State Chief Election Officer highlighting alleged violations including unauthorized retention of election materials and lack of proper chain of custody. He requested that the materials be secured away from the taluk office for ensuring a fair and transparent recount process.

On the other hand, the incumbent MLA Nanjegowda dismissed claims of foul play and asserted confidence in winning the recount, terming the allegations as mere political drama. He acknowledged the Supreme Court’s stay on the High Court order but expressed readiness to face the processes ahead.

The entire Malur constituency is under intense political scrutiny as the recount is expected to influence the final outcome of this fiercely contested seat. The Election Commission will count the ballots anew and send the sealed results directly to the Supreme Court for final declaration.

Both camps continue to engage in rhetoric with former MLA Manjunath accusing the ruling party of mismanagement, while current MLA Nanjegowda insists that the legal process will vindicate him.