Man files complaint accusing wife of ‘forcible’ religious conversion

Shivamogga: A case of alleged forced religious conversion has been reported from Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district, where a man has accused his wife of converting to Christianity and pressuring him and their two minor daughters to follow the same faith.

B. Vinay, a resident of Bommanakatte in Bhadravathi, has filed a complaint against his wife Priyatha R at the Paper Town Police Station. In his complaint, Vinay has alleged that his wife embraced Christianity a few years ago and has since been mentally harassing him and the children to abandon Hinduism.

According to Vinay, the couple got married in 2011 at Halebidu Banashankari Kalyana Mantapa in Belur taluk of Hassan district as per Lingayat Kumbara traditions. The couple has two daughters and lived a peaceful life for several years. However, he claims that problems began to surface after 2015.

Vinay stated that in 2015, Priyatha joined Podar International School in Shivamogga as a teacher. There she came in contact with a colleague named Maria Priyadarshini, who allegedly influenced her towards Christianity. Gradually, Priyatha began distancing herself from Hindu rituals and customs and ultimately converted to Christianity, Vinay alleged.

He further claimed that after converting, her behavior changed drastically. She reportedly started visiting church regularly, reading the Bible at home, and practicing Christian prayers. Vinay said that despite his repeated objections and attempts to counsel her, she insisted that he and their daughters should also convert to Christianity.

In his complaint, Vinay alleged that Priyatha forced their elder daughter to follow Christian religious practices, regularly made donations to church-related activities, and insisted on daily prayers according to Christian traditions.

The couple’s relationship deteriorated further due to constant arguments over religion. Vinay said that Priyatha left for her parental home in 2019 but returned in 2020 after he persuaded her for the sake of the children. However, in 2024 her insistence on conversion became more aggressive.

In 2025, Priyatha allegedly left home again, stating that she would return only if Vinay and their daughters agreed to convert. Vinay claims that all efforts by relatives and friends to reconcile the couple failed, as she remained firm on her condition.Based on Vinay’s complaint, Paper Town police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry. Police officials said the matter is being examined from all legal angles and further action will be taken after investigation.