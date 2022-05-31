Man From Karnataka Became Inspiration After Clearing UPSC

The results of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services 2021 examination were released on Monday, and 24 applicants from Karnataka were among those who passed. 68 5 individuals qualified for the examinations, which were held in January 2022.

Avinash Rao of Davanagere was ranked 31st overall among the 24 contenders from Karnataka. Avinash Rao, the Karnataka topper, is the son of hotelier Vittal Rao of Kumbashi in the Kundapura taluk of the Udupi district. Avinash said that he had been preparing for the civil services test for the last one year, since he finished his law graduation from the National Law School of India University. Furthermore, Benaka Prasad N J, another candidate, was ranked 92nd overall in India.

In the meantime, Aruna Mahalingappa, the 308th rank holder, has been an example to be an inspiration to the children of farmers who are facing debt crises as a result of price drops and other challenges.

She saw it as a challenge to crack the UPSC after losing her father Mahalingappa, who committed suicide due to indebtedness when she was in her second semester of Bachelor of Engineering in Instrumentation Technology branch at Siddaganga Institute of Technology in Tumakuru.