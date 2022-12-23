Man In Karnataka Slits Woman's Throat, Later Attempted Suicide

A shocking incident came into existence in Davanagere on Thursday, a man is accused of slicing a woman's throat before attempting suicide by ingesting poison. The victim, Chand Sulthana (28), used to work in an auditor's office as an audit assistant. Sadat, the accused, is a native of Harihar and had feelings for the deceased woman.



Sadat, who was travelling on a scooter, stopped Sulthana and announced his intention to speak with her. After some time, he used a sharp object to slit her throat. She passed away instantly. After leaving the area, Sadat made an attempt on his life. But he managed to get himself admitted to a hospital, where he is currently receiving care.

According to C B Ryshyant, the superintendent of police, Sulthana is a native of Davanagere's Vinobha Nagar. According to sources, Sulthana just became engaged to Ayub, a native of Harihar. In three months, they were set to wed.