  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Man In Karnataka Slits Woman's Throat, Later Attempted Suicide

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

  • A man is accused of slicing a woman's throat before attempting suicide by ingesting poison.
  • Sadat, the accused, is a native of Harihar and had feelings for the deceased woman.

A shocking incident came into existence in Davanagere on Thursday, a man is accused of slicing a woman's throat before attempting suicide by ingesting poison. The victim, Chand Sulthana (28), used to work in an auditor's office as an audit assistant. Sadat, the accused, is a native of Harihar and had feelings for the deceased woman.

Sadat, who was travelling on a scooter, stopped Sulthana and announced his intention to speak with her. After some time, he used a sharp object to slit her throat. She passed away instantly. After leaving the area, Sadat made an attempt on his life. But he managed to get himself admitted to a hospital, where he is currently receiving care.

According to C B Ryshyant, the superintendent of police, Sulthana is a native of Davanagere's Vinobha Nagar. According to sources, Sulthana just became engaged to Ayub, a native of Harihar. In three months, they were set to wed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X