Man loses jugular vein due to kidney transplant delay; city hospital saves him

Bengaluru : Recently, a case came before Prakriya hospital where Sai Manjunath (name changed) 34-year-old man was suffering from renal failure and required transplantation in Feb 2020. All the possible donors in his family were evaluated and his mother was zeroed in on as best possible donor.

However, by then, Covid outbreak was reported in the State and his transplant was withheld due to which the patient continued to be on haemodialysis.

Delaying the transplant led to a few complications as the 34-year-old started to develop vascular access problems and he kept on losing vessels. He lost right jugular vein and subclavian followed by left jugular and subclavians. His other vessels were not fit for the creation of fistula or graft. Multiple Angioplasty performed on those vessels turned futile.

Dr Anoop Gowda, renal specialist from Prakriya hospital said, "Finally, our entire team of doctors had a long discussion and we agreed that the only way forward was early transplantation. We secured left femoral permcath and his transplant work was hastened.

We got all necessary medical and legal clearances done. To the patient's luck, we got the right window of lower Covid cases. He underwent renal transplant successfully at Prakriya Hospital recently.

The donor was discharged on day six and the recipient got discharged on day eight with normal functioning kidneys." This is the first kidney transplant of such a rare case in Prakriya Hospital.