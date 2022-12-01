Man Nabbed In Karnataka For Allegedly Growing Ganja

A 52-year-old man is being is nabbed by the police for cultivating marijuana plants on his farm for personal use. Four marijuana plants were discovered after the cops searched his land. Police claimed that an insider had given them information regarding the plants.



The suspect is now being held in judicial custody. The plants that were recovered cost about Rs 15,000. The authorities are also investigating whether the suspect is engaged in narcotics trafficking. A case has been opened by the police under the NDPS Act.



On Monday afternoon, C Ramadasa, a resident of Kodihalli, was taken into custody at his farm at Hosadoddi, close to Kanakapura. In order to conceal the ganja plants, he planted them among the Rudrakshi flowers and toor dal crops.

Meanwhile, few days back another case of ganja appeared in Mangalore. Two people have been detained by the Mangaluru City Police for smuggling marijuana worth Rs 39 lakh from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Kerala. Ramiz Raz, 30, of Bantwal, and Abdul Khader Harris, 31, of Manjeshwar, were detained, and 132 kg of marijuana and valuables worth Rs 39 lakh were recovered, according to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.