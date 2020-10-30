Mandya: Ban on visitors at Brindavan Gardens

Mandya: With increase in tourist flow due to holidays and weekend, Mandya DC M V Venkatesh has banned visitors to Brindavan Gardens at Krishna Raja Sagar dam and Ranganthittu bird sanctuary for three days from Friday.

Earlier, following the Chief Minister's directions, the DC had withdrawn the order which he had passed on October 15, imposing ban on visitors to KRS and Ranganthittu from 24 to 27 October.

In his latest order, Mr Venkatesh has stated that, since the visitors did not follow guidelines of the State government to prevent the spread of coronavirus after the ban was lifted, he has imposed ban on visit of tourists to these two destinations under section 144 of CrPC for three days from Friday. According to Mysuru division DCF Alexander, 3,681 visited Ranganthittu bird sanctuary from 17 October to 26 October during Mysuru Dasara.