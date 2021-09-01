Mandya: Girl Accused in Boyfriend Murder Case Ends Life

Mandya: A minor girl committed suicide on Tuesday at the government remand home here.

The deceased, identified as Manvitha, 17, a native of Mandya was facing charges of murdering her boyfriend. She took extreme steps owing allegedly due to depression.

According to police sources, Manvitha had fallen in love with a boy called Darshan, 17, two years.

On April 15, Manvitha's father M S Shiva Lingu, who is Mandya municipal corporation standing committee president, called Darshan to his house under the pretext of speaking to the latter on the issue. Lingu and others allegedly physically assaulted Darshan who died on his way to Bengaluru hospital.

Mandya west police booked 17 persons including Manvitha on charges of murder.

The police arrested five persons in this connection, the court sent the minor girl to a government remand home.

Manvitha reportedly slipped into depression as she had not been able to see her parents for four months and took the extreme step. Police have registered a case and launched investigation.