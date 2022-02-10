Mandya girl who stood up to saffron-clad students to respect High Court ruling on hijab

Mandya: The burka-clad girl, Muskaan Khan, who faced the wrath of a mob of students raising 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan on the college premises at Mandya on Tuesday and grabbed the attention of the whole country for her courage, said that she would abide by the High Court order on hijab.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, she said that she was forced to raise 'Allahu Akbar' when a group of students shouted 'Jai Sri Ram' very close to her in an apparent bid to intimidate her.

Meanwhile, appreciating her courage, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has announced a Rs 5-lakh cash reward for standing up for her right.

Muskaan, a student of PES College, who had gone to submit an assignment at the department, said the students had asked her to remove the burkha. Stating that she stood her ground and refused to heed to their demand, Muskaan alleged that the same students had earlier teased four other girl students for the same reason.

However, Muskaan did not find anything wrong with the students raising slogans hailing their God and asserted her own right to follow her own faith. "We both were not wrong. The college principal and lecturers came to my support. I am waiting for HC order and whatever ruling it gives, I will abide by it," the girl said.