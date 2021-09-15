Mandya SP gets trees cut in her residence without forest dept’s nod, kicks up row

Mandya: Mandya district police superintendent (SP) Dr Ashwini kicked up a controversy by having 11 Ashoka trees cut in her official residence on Monday.



The move of the SP drew ire of tree lovers and people's organizations. It is mandatory to take permission from the forest department to cut trees, but the SP had the trees cut by trainee policemen and got the wood shipped out.

Human Rights Service Centre convener Siddalinge Gowda has complained to the chief minister, home minister, DGP and court, urging them to take a stern action against the SP.

Sources said that the SP resorted the act to suit Vastu rules. Ashwini told reporters that she had only branches of the trees trimmed as they were touching the power line at her official residence.

Mandya Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) P Ravi Shankar said that as per the Forest Conservation Act no permission was needed to cut Ashoka trees. However, since the land belongs to the State government prior permission was required to cut trees. Ravi said he asked for a report from RFO on the issue and assured that suitable action would be initiated depending on the report.