Mandya: White ragi developed by UAS scientist helps farmers reap profits

Mandya: Farmers in Mandya district are gradually switching over to white ragi (millet) from traditional brown ragi because this new disease-resistant variety has prospects of fetching them higher income. Ragi is the staple of rural people in the old Mysuru region. At a time when farmers are cutting down on brown ragi cultivation due to falling market price, this white variety has come as a boon.



White ragi is the brainchild of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) scientist Dr S.R. Ravishankar. He developed the variety while he was working in Vishveshwaraiah Canal (VC) Agricultural Research Center in Mandya in 2017. Speaking to The Hans India on Friday, Dr Ravishankar said that traditional brown ragi was not relished by the people because of it unappetising colour. Keeping the changing taste of the people in mind, Dr Ravishankar developed the white variety. He explained that white ragi is resistant to blast disease that commonly affects the crop. His invention received many enquiries from Uttarkhand and other ragi growing areas in the country. Dr Ravishankar said white ragi can be used in making biscuits, cakes and other food items.

According to him, white ragi is being grown in 1,500 hectares in Mandya district and there is a growing interest among people to make this part of their regular food as its daily consumption keeps diabetics healthy.

Anand, a farmer in Mayannana Koppalu village in the district, said that normal brown ragi costs around Rs 30 a kg in the market while white variety commands a price of Rs 50 per kg. He claimed that he had grown white ragi in his two hectares of land and earned 50 percent more income this year. The main attraction of this variety is its colour and its resistance to blast disease which attacks the crop at four stages and causes farmers huge losses.