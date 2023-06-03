Mangaluru airport is now fully LED compliant

Mangaluru: Just a day before World Environment Day, the Mangalore International Airport has attained a fully LED-compliant status. All sections of the airport have been fitted with LED lighting systems, which is one of the first in the country. The changeover helps the airport save 1.88 lakh kWh per year.

According to the airport authorities In all, 1111 conventional lights were replaced with LED systems and the initiative will help reduce 148.9 tonnes of CO2 per annum Controlled lighting, and timers for street lighting to part of the savings measure.

The airport has taken a commendable step towards energy efficiency by gradually replacing all its conventional lights with a more eco-friendly lighting system. With the conversion of 1,111 conventional lights to LED lights across various functional areas, the airport has successfully achieved a 100% transition to energy-efficient lighting.

This significant change will result in substantial energy savings, amounting to 188,558.96 kilowatt-hours per year.