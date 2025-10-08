Mangaluru Airport Strengthens Emergency Response with Two New Crash Fire Tenders

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport Limited (MgIAL) has commissioned two advanced Crash Fire Tenders (CFTs) on the auspicious occasion of Ayudha Pooja, reinforcing the airport’s emergency preparedness and operational safety standards.

The new CFTs, imported from Austria and manufactured by Rosenbauer, are equipped with cutting-edge firefighting technology used at leading international airports. Mounted on 6x6 commercial chassis, each vehicle carries 12,500 litres of water and 1,500 litres of foam, surpassing the capacity of earlier 2009-model CFTs. The battery-operated tenders feature an auto ejector system capable of discharging water up to 90 metres at full capacity while optimising fuel consumption. They are designed to accommodate four crew members and can reach a top speed of 120 km/h.

The Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team has undergone extensive hands-on training to operate the newly inducted tenders. With this addition, the ARFF fleet at Mangaluru International Airport now comprises four CFTs, two Rapid Intervention Vehicles (RIVs), one mobile command post, and three ambulances, meeting the Category 7 requirement for emergency handling.

The commissioning ceremony highlighted MgIAL’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding passengers, staff, and infrastructure through continual investment in advanced firefighting assets and safety equipment. MgIAL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, is modernising Mangaluru International Airport to ensure world-class aviation services while prioritising passenger safety and operational excellence.