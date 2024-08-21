Mangaluru-Bengaluru train services resume

Sakleshpur: Train services on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru route have been restored after being disrupted due to repeated landslides between Sakleshpur and Ballupete in the Mysuru division. The latest landslide, which occurred on August 16, had halted operations, leading to the cancellation of several trains as per a railway bulletin issued on August 17.

Authorities worked diligently to clear the debris, but continuous landslides hampered the progress. Finally, by Monday evening, the mud and debris were successfully removed, and the tracks were realigned for safe passage.

With the completion of the clearing operations, all suspended train services have now resumed, and trains are running on schedule. However, a speed limit has been imposed at the landslide site to ensure safety.

This incident was not isolated, as the area had experienced several similar disruptions in recent weeks. Earlier, on August 9, another landslide caused a temporary halt in services, and a major landslide between Yedakumeri and Kadagaravalli on July 26 led to a 12-day suspension of operations.

The resumption of services is a relief for passengers who rely on this crucial route, though authorities remain vigilant in monitoring the area for any further landslide activity.