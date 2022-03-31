Mangaluru: CFI activists held for bid to storm MU campus

Mangaluru: Activists of the Campus Front of India on Wednesday tried to barge into the Mangaluru University campus where a conference of students was inaugurated by regional chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat.

The activists damaged the university gate. The police who were in a small number found it too tough to control the unruly mob that went berserk and even abused the farmer in Urdu. Soon, a larger police force arrived and bundled the CFI leaders into a bus and whisked them away. The CFI defending its move to lay siege to the university, said that Prabhakar Bhat would make pro-Hindu statements which would create problems for other students.

"I do not care them who want to disrupt social order in India. I am not afraid of them either. If they want to live in harmony within our country we will help them to become one among us, but if they want to have a different identity, that will not happen and if they want it they can go wherever they feel their identity is protected," Bhat said reacting to the CFI's protest.

Mangaluru University officials dismissed the incident as minor one.