Mangaluru: Death of 13-year-old girl raises several questions

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl who was passionate about dancing died in suspicious circumstances on Saturday night.



The deceased has been identified as Meghashree, daughter of Krishna Naik, a native of Edaneer, Kasargod. The incident took place at Kotekar in Ullal police station limits on Saturday night. According to the police preliminary report, Meghashree, an eighth standard student at Cherkala Edaneer math school, had been staying with her uncle for the last one month. It was her hobby to dance. On Saturday night things went awry as while she was dancing her shawl got entangled around her neck, causing asphyxiation.

Ullal police registered a case and summoned the family members of the girl and her parents for questioning after suspicions arose about the cause of the death. However, during inquiry it was found that her room's door was locked from inside and she was found dead when the door was broken open.

Also sources close to the family claimed that Meghashree was unhappy about her dark complexion. There are suspicions that she may have committed suicide because of her appearance.