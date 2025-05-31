Mangaluru International Airport bags global safety award with top honours

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport has been awarded the prestigious International Safety Award 2025 in the Distinction category by the British Safety Council, earning international recognition for its safety practices and protocols.

Scoring 51 out of 55 points in the evaluation, the airport stands among 117 sites across India that have been placed in the highest distinction bracket. The award recognises organisations with a consistent track record in upholding workplace safety and protecting the well-being of employees and the public.

Further strengthening its credentials, the airport was also named the best in the transportation and logistics sector under the India Auto Entry category – an additional endorsement of its operational standards.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in upholding the highest safety standards,” said a spokesperson for Mangaluru International Airport. “We will continue to set new benchmarks in the industry.”

The airport has implemented a range of safety initiatives in recent years, aimed at safeguarding passengers, employees, and stakeholders. Officials said the recognition validates ongoing efforts to align safety protocols with global best practices.

Mangaluru International Airport, which has emerged as a key aviation hub in coastal Karnataka, said it remains committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment as passenger traffic grows steadily.