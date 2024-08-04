Mangaluru MLA calls for`300 crore relief package

Mangaluru: In light of the severe damage caused by recent heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada, MLA Vedavyas Kamath has urged the state government to allocate a special relief package of Rs 300 crore for the district.

During a media interaction on Saturday, Kamath highlighted the extensive damage that the district has endured, including house collapses, waterlogging, and loss of lives. He pointed out that while the chief minister had announced Rs. 1.20 lakh for completely damaged houses and Rs. 50,000 for minimally damaged houses under the national disaster management fund, no funds have been allocated for homes affected by floodwaters.

Kamath emphasised the urgency of the situation, questioning the district in-charge minister’s promise of additional funds and the timeline for their distribution to the affected residents.

Reflecting on past responses, Kamath recalled that when B S Yediyurappa took office as chief minister, he promptly conducted an aerial survey and announced substantial compensation for house damages and flood-affected homes. He also mentioned that during R Ashoka’s tenure as the revenue minister, funds were released without waiting for central government approval.

Criticizing the current administration, Kamath called for the immediate release of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) funds, accusing the government of neglecting the district’s needs. He criticised chief minister Siddaramaiah for not visiting the affected areas and being distracted by other issues such as the MUDA scam, leaving the people without adequate compensation.

Kamath also pointed out that the district in-charge minister conducted a survey and left without taking further action. He mentioned that despite a meeting held by chief minister Siddaramaiah at the zilla panchayat last year where several issues were raised by MLAs, no significant actions have been taken. Kamath announced that following the Mysuru padayatra, MLAs would stage protests against the state government to demand the release of the much-needed funds for Dakshina Kannada.