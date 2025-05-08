Mangaluru: Police book two youth, seek custody

Mangaluru: Police in Mangaluru have booked two youths for allegedly brandishing swords in broad daylight in the Panjimogaru and Shantinagar areas, triggering fear among local residents. Kavoor Police have registered two separate cases under Crime Nos. 71/2025 and 72/2025, invoking multiple provisions of the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The charges include Sections 109 (abetment), 62 (criminal intimidation), 352 (assault or criminal force), and 351(2), read with Sections 3 and 5 relating to unlawful display of weapons.

The accused, identified as Vishnu (18) of Bejai, Kadri, and Venugopal (19) of Kapikad, Akashabhavan, are already in judicial custody in connection with another case under investigation by Ullal Police. Authorities said they will be securing body warrants to bring the duo under custody for questioning in the sword-brandishing cases.

Visuals of the accused allegedly waving swords had circulated on social media, prompting swift public outrage and a police crackdown.