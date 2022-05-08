Mangaluru Police Keeping An Eye To The Threats Given To Women For Clicking Pictures Without Burqas

A social media organisation has threatened Muslim women in the Mangaluru district. According to Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the 'Muslim Defence Force,' which claims to be the protector of Muslim rights explained that women wearing burqas in public locations are not to remove the burqas for taking selfies.



As per the authorities, the organisation, which is largely active on WhatsApp and Instagram, has threatened to harm Muslim females who remove their burqa and hijab in public areas. The Police Commissioner remarked that they were keeping an eye on it.

Following a plea from several Muslim organisations, the police began to monitor the group's activities. Although no FIR has been filed against the group, Mangalore Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar indicated that the MDF is being constantly monitored by the social media unit.

He added that few Muslim organisations have offered them Muslim Defense Force representation for every hour. However, according to this organisation, girls who go out with boys and take pictures and selfies without their burqa should be warned by their parents. Kumar informed a local news site that on WhatsApp and Instagram, messages are circulated that 'If not, they will take action' and 'they must safeguard their culture.'