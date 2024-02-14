Mangaluru School Clarifies

Mangaluru: The Catholic Diocese of Mangaluru has issued a clarification on the allegations of BJP MLA of the teachers in St. Gerosa English Higher Primary School teaching anti-Hindu sentiments to the students.

According to a clarification today, the St Gerosa Higher Primary School experienced unfortunate and distressing incidents on Saturday, February 10, 2024, following baseless accusations against one of its English teachers. It all began with the circulation of two audio messages via social media, alleging that the English teacher had made derogatory remarks about Hindu religious practices and political leaders during a 7th-grade class. As these messages spread, four parents approached the Headmistress, who promised a thorough investigation to uncover the truth.

Subsequently, a group of individuals gathered around the school premises at 12:30 p.m. The Headmistress assured them that a proper inquiry would be conducted to address the issue. Later that day, the school's sisters wrote to the district administration, refuting the claims made in the audio messages and seeking protection from any potential incidents.

The situation escalated on Monday, February 12, when officials from the Education Department visited the school in the morning. Local MLA Mr. Vedavyas Kamath led a protest against the school, disregarding the constitutional process of a fair inquiry. He demanded an immediate apology and the suspension of the English teacher, and he harassed female staff, creating a hostile atmosphere.

In the evening, as students were leaving the campus, the MLA encouraged them to chant religious verses and protest against the teacher. Under immense pressure, the school management suspended the teacher pending an inquiry to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of the student community.

It is crucial to clarify what actually occurred. The English teacher was teaching Rabindranath Tagore's poem “Work is Worship" and was explaining the lines “Whom dost thou worship in this lonely dark corner of the temple with doors all shut?" as per the English Syllabus of the 7th Standard State Board, Karnataka. She neither taught nor made any statements resembling those that went viral on social media.

In light of these events, the Diocese of Mangalore urges the Minority Department officials, Child Welfare Department, and Women's Commission to conduct a fair inquiry into the matter and investigate the mistreatment of the women teachers and children by the MLA. The Diocese calls on the authorities to investigate the false allegations against the English teacher and protect her dignity as both a teacher and a woman. Furthermore, the diocese requests all relevant parties to safeguard the interests of minorities, women, and children.

The Diocese of Mangalore expresses deep concern over the unjust treatment of the teacher, students, and the school by an elected representative and his supporters.