Mangaluru-Subrahmanya Passenger Train Extension to Become a Reality by March-End- MP

New Delhi/Mangaluru: In a major boost to railway connectivity in the coastal region, the Mangaluru-Kabaka-Puttur passenger train is set to be extended to Subrahmanya Road Junction by the end of March. The long-standing demand of rail passengers is now close to being fulfilled, as the Railway Board has already granted approval, Member of Parliament (MP) Capt. Brijesh Chowta has confirmed.

Chowta, who met Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna in New Delhi, stated that the inauguration date will be finalised soon. He lauded the Railway Ministry for addressing the decade-old demand and expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Dakshina Kannada.

"Since taking office, I have actively pursued this railway extension, raising the issue in the Lok Sabha and consistently following up with the Railway Ministry and officials. Now, the long-awaited service is set to commence soon," he said.

The train extension is expected to significantly benefit daily commuters, pilgrims, and traders along the route. It will enhance connectivity between Mangaluru and Subrahmanya, home to the famous Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, a key pilgrimage destination in Karnataka.

Further details regarding the schedule and inauguration will be announced once the minister finalises the date.