Modi launches 18th Rozgar Mela

New Delhi: Ina significant step towards empowering India’s youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 18th Rozgar Mela via video conferencing on Saturday, marking the distribution of appointment letters to more than 61,000 young people joining various government departments across the country.

The event, held simultaneously at 45 locations nationwide, showcased the government’s continued commitment to employment generation and nation-building.

Launching the event, PM Modi highlighted the symbolic importance of the day, coinciding with key national celebrations including Parakram Diwas, National Voters’ Day, and the adoption day of India’s National Anthem and National Song.

“Today, more than sixty-one thousand young people are beginning a new chapter in their lives by receiving appointment letters for government services,” he said. “These letters are not just jobs; they are an invitation to nation building and a pledge to accelerate the creation of a developed India.” The Rozgar Mela, now an established institution, has so far issued over 11 lakh recruitment letters, playing a vital role in connecting youth to government employment and self-employment opportunities. “To bring government recruitments into mission mode, the Rozgar Mela was launched, and over the years it has become an institution,” the Prime Minister said. Addressing the aspirations of India’s young population, which makes the country one of the youngest in the world, PM Modi emphasized the government’s efforts to create wide-ranging opportunities domestically and internationally.