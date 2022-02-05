Manipal Hospital launches breast care clinic 

Bengaluru: One woman loses her life to breast cancer every 13 minutes in India, making it the most prevalent cancer among Indian women. The importance of early detection of breast cancer cannot be overstated. On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Manipal Hospitals, Sarjapur launched Breast Care Clinic in an endeavour to provide early detection and screening, and aid in the treatment of the disease.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women worldwide. In reality, it accounts for roughly 25% of all cancers in women. Urbanization, obesity, alcohol consumption, lack of physical activity, delayed childbirth, and short duration of breastfeeding are becoming commonplace in India, resulting in an increase in the prevalence of breast cancer.

Speaking at the launch of the clinic, Dr Baswanth Rao, Consultant Medical Oncology, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre, said "Breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer in Indian women. However, there is so much fear and myth around cancer that the patient is immediately plunged into a whirlwind of doctor visits, tests, and medication. However, it is critical to assist the patient in understanding the medical condition, being informed of the various treatment options, receiving support to cope with the situation, and having coordinated care with the doctors to ensure they receive the best medical care possible. The breast cancer clinic is an effort to help patients not only receive the necessary quality care and treatment, but also to encourage other patrons to come for regular screenings or consultations, allowing for early detection."

"We are committed to doing our best to help empower our women and one of the ways is to enable them to detect any breast abnormalities at the earliest of stages so that they can be treated early and be cured soon. We at Manipal Hospitals believe that every woman deserves the best treatment and to ensure that we deliver care in a fast and cost-effective way. Today on World Cancer Day we are calling out to all our Pink Warriors. Take your health in your own hands, get screened for breast cancer, live a healthy, peaceful and cancer-free life," said Dr Rahul Kanaka, Surgical Oncologist.