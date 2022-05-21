Manipal Hospitals to organise bike rally to promote men’s health

Bengaluru: Manipal Hospitals, in association with Bharat Beard Club, is organizing a bike rally on 22 May to create awareness about men's health. Doctors across specialities from different units of Manipal Hospitals will be joining the bikers in their corporate attire to promote Men's Health. Many studies have shown that the level of awareness of health issues among men is low, besides their being highly susceptible to a lot of health problems.

The rally will start off from Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, and culminate at Embassy International Riding School after passing through Trinity Circle, Cubbon Park, Sankey Road, and Doddalabpur. The rally will cover a distance of 35 kms.

The Consultant - General, Laparoscopic and Minimal Access Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Dr.Sumit Talwar of Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road, Dr. Srikanth V, Consultant – Plastic, Reconstructive and Cosmetic Surgery, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, Dr. Ranjan Shetty, HOD and Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, Dr. Naveen Chandra, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospitals, Varthur Road, Dr.Partha Shetty, Consultant – Nephrology, Manipal Hospitals, Millers Road, Dr.Kisalay Saurav, Consultant Dermatology and Cosmetology, Manipal Hospital Hebbal, Dr.Yathish G C, Consultant Rheumatology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, Dr. Rohit Kumar, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Center, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road and Dr. Chirag Thonse, Consultant Orthopaedic, Joint Replacement, and Arthroscopic Surgeon, Manipal Hospitals, Millers Road will flag off the event at 7:00 Am from Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road.

The medical practitioners will throw light on ways to ensure good health and stay protected from prostate cancer, mental health, and other men's health concerns.

Speaking on the initiative, COO, Manipal Hospitals, Karthik Rajagopal said, "A healthy lifestyle helps prevent many of the primary health concerns that men confront. With this initiative, Manipal Hospitals encourages all men to live a healthy lifestyle and put their health first."