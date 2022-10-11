Marijuana peddling on the rise across Bengaluru city

Bengaluru: The state capital, known as the IT-BT hub and garden city, is becoming a ganja destination and in the last six years, 12,346 kg of ganja has been seized in city alone. The number of marijuana sellers in Silicon City is quadrupling year over year. In 2017, the police seized 554.611 kg of ganja. In 2022, its number increased to 2,509.767 in just 8 months. Till August 2022 apart from ganja, remaining drugs such as brown sugar 2.491kg, Afeem 8.167 kg, Heroin 0.186 kg, Charas 3.634 kg, cocaine 2.39 kg, MDMA capsules and powder 35.487 kg, amphetamine 70.3 kg, 2447 tablets of Yaba Restyl, Anixit Nitrogen, 847 LSD strips were seized.

Confiscated ganja is burnt and destroyed in the outskirts of the city through some processes. Cannabis is being supplied to Bengaluru in abundance in trains and goods vehicles from the hilly areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. Peddlers who buy cannabis for Rs 15,000 per kg in other states are selling it for Rs 30,000 to 50,000 in the city. According to police sources, the peddlers who were recently arrested by the CCB police said that there is a high demand for ganja from the college students, techies, businessmen and women of North Indian origin in the city. City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy has recently given a target to the police of each station to conduct a special operation and register more NDPS cases to prevent the increasing sale and consumption of ganja in the city. As police sources said that following this, the city police are keeping an eagle eye on the ganja peddlers and are preparing to attack the ganja sellers across the city soon.

The Additional Commissioner of Police, Subramaneshwara Rao said, The police have been monitoring the ganja peddlers in Bengaluru and action has been taken to curb them. Members of the public can inform the police if they notice that marijuana is being sold.

Recent ganja seizure case

On September 27, four women members of a gang were arrested who were growing ganja in Andhra's Simpat and Arakku forest area. Later supplied it to the city. Meanwhile, 10 kg ganja and 8 kg hashish oil worth Rs 7.80 crore seized. On September 29, the accused who was continuously selling ganja to students in Whitefield was arrested and 5 kg of ganja was seized. On September 26, RMC Yard police arrested two people and seized 23 kg of ganja.