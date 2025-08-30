Mass grave probe turns on complainant

TheSpecial Investigation Team (SIT) probing sensational allegations of mass burials in Dharmasthala has turned its attention on the original complainant, naming him the prime accused in the case.

Chinnayya alias Musukudhari, who first alleged that hundreds of bodies were buried in Dharmasthala village, has now been charged with furnishing false information, misleading investigators and disrupting judicial proceedings. SIT officials said that none of the locations he pointed out yielded any evidence. His earlier testimony before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC also contradicts statements he later gave during the investigation.

On this basis, investigators have expanded the charges in Crime No. 39/25, adding multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those relating to perjury, conspiracy, contempt of court, instigation, misleading the public, disturbing order, and lodging false complaints.

The SIT also continued questioning co-complainant Sujata Bhat for a third consecutive day over her statement that her daughter Ananya was missing. During interrogation, she reportedly broke down, pleaded to withdraw her complaint, and identified individuals whom she alleged were behind the conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the mahazar process at the residence of Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, where Chinnayya had stayed, has been completed. Articles linked to him were seized. Officials said that while a case has now been registered against him, he continues to receive security under the witness protection programme. The developments mark a sharp turn in a case that has gripped the temple town and sparked widespread political and public debate.