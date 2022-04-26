May-end deadline to restore roads: BBMP Chief

Bengaluru: In connection with the development of roads in 110 villages, the restoration of the roads where the pipeline and the UGD works have been completed by BWSSB should be done quickly. Delaying in road repair works will lead to action against the concerned officials, the Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has strictly warned the officials.

Addressing a virtual meeting, on the restoration of the roads in 110 villages, civic chief Gaurav Gupta said that, The state government had released a grant of 1,078 crores for the restoration of the roads in 110 villages and the road restoration works should be completed by the end of May to enable the smooth vehicular movement. The Chief Commissioner instructed the officials to finish off the road restoration works quickly. No complaints on spoiled roads, from anywhere in the city, should come. Road restoration works should be of good quality. The concerned officials should monitor the works. Other than that, the restoration works should be done on arterial and sub-arterial roads immediately, he said.

Among the 110 villages, the road of 794.98 km has been taken up for the restoration work under 74 packages, of which, the restoration of 289.69 km is completed. 505.29 km is pending. All roads should get restored by the end of May, the Chief Commissioner instructed the officials.

All the zonal Chief Engineers, Chief Engineers (road infrastructure), Divisional Executive Engineers, Assistant Engineers, and the other concerned officials were present.