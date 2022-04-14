Medico from Mysuru adjudged ‘Mediqueen Mrs Maharashtra ‘22’

Mysuru: Dr Radhika Vishveshwara, postgraduate student of medicine from MGM Hospital, Navi Mumbai, won the 'Mediqueen MrsMaharashtra 2022' title. She is a resident of Mysuru and did her MBBSat JSS Medical College in the city.

Mediqueen Medico Pageant in association with Dr Prerana Beri-Kalekar, Managing Director; Dr Prajakta Shah, Secretary; RankaJewelers, Dabar India Limited, Shivamrut Milk products and Akluj had organised a beauty contest for all the married women doctors of Maharashtra. The year marks the third season of this competition. Around 200 women doctors from across Maharashtra took part in the event. Among them, 55 competitors were selected for the final round.

Speaking after winning the coveted title, Dr Radhika said "Mediqueen is not just a beauty contest, the pageant considers the social work,contribution in the field of medicine, art skills, fitness, hobbiesand personal achievements of the doctors."

The beauty pageant was organised for doctors from the field ofallopathy, ayurveda, dental, homeopathy and physiotherapy inMaharashtra. Auditions were held in cities of Mumbai, Pune, Nashik,Aurangabad and Nagpur.