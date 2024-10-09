Meeting soon to discuss issues pertaining to Tungabhadra dam: Dy CM

Sindhanur: Deputy Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said he would soon call for a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to Tungabhadra reservoir. Speaking at the Raitha Dasara event in Sindhanur, he said, “MLAs, former minister Nadagouda and farmer leaders cutting across party lines have given petitions about issues pertaining to Tungabhadra reservoir. I will soon call for a meeting to discuss these issues.”

“Tungabhadra dam is 70 years old. One of the crest gates was damaged and we managed to repair it on warfooting. I personally monitored the repair work. The whole country was watching this incident, but we pulled it off. In spite of criticisms, we managed to repair the crest gate in record time saving precious water for our farmers. I had the opportunity to save crops in 12 lakh acres. Criticisms die and good work lives on,” he said.

“The leaders of the region have appealed for Navali balancing reservoir. Due to silt, Tungabhadra dam is unable to store 33 TMC of water and Navali dam will be able to compensate for that. I will hold discussions with the Chief ministers of Karnataka, Andhra and Telangana regarding this,” he said.

“The technical committee on safety has given me a report to replace the crest gates of Tungabhadra dam. I have discussed replacement of crest gates with CM, local MLAs and district in charge minister. The work will start. Our government is committed to protect the interest of the farmers of the region,” he explained. “Many people had said that Yettinahole project would not materialise, but we are making it happen.”