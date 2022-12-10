MIA’s new drive keeps visitors happy and their cars clean

Mangaluru: Eversince the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has been managed by the Adani Airports, it has been showing a stakeholder centric characteristics, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on December 8 added yet another facility for passengers and visitors in the parking area. "While you wait to receive your loved ones or see them off, your car at the parking gets a quick exterior wash which most importantly is light on the wallet thanks to CleanCart that comes with the tag line – Future of green cleaning.

CleanCart takes just 1.5 litres of water to wash the car in around 20 minutes and this adds to green and sustainability quotient of MIA. The portable CleanCart has a 40-litre tank, and this is enough to wash 25 cars in one filling. Most importantly for the customer, the CleanCart comes to the place where the vehicle is parked, and the staff dust, wash and dry it for them. The service also includes special polish for the tyres as well.

The company also uses a special eco-friendly formulation to clean the car. SMS notification keeps the customer abreast of the progress of the cleaning and gives them the leeway to go about their work even as the vehicle is getting a clean makeover. The car friendly wipes used to dry the car is squeezed into a separate compartment in the same cart. This dirty water is then drained from the cart in an environment friendly way. This is the second green initiative taken by the MIA after it had planted local varieties of trees and plants in its facilities inside the airport and outside.

The service is ideal for passengers who park their cars overnight or for longer duration and may schedule a car wash according to their convenience and be notified about it. At present, the service is available at this #GatewayToGoodness from 10 am to 7 pm. This is also in line with consistent effort on part of the airport operator to give passengers a new experience and add value to the time they spend at this facility.