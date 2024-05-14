Cannes 2024 kicks off: Furyosa, Young Trump film and MeToo rumours set stage for dramatic festival

The Cannes Film Festival unveils its red carpet this Tuesday, promising a dazzling spectacle both on and off screen. While cinephiles eagerly anticipate premieres like the latest ‘Mad Max’ installment and Francis Ford Coppola's self-funded epic, whispers of behind-the-scenes drama threaten to steal the spotlight.



Furyosa, the prequel to the acclaimed ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ revs its engines with Anya Taylor-Joy inheriting the iconic role. Movie buffs can also expect an all-star cast in Coppola's ‘Megalopolis,’ a passion project with the potential to rewrite the filmmaker's Cannes legacy.



For those seeking a break from the US election buzz, ‘The Apprentice’ throws a curveball. Sebastian Stan's portrayal of a young Donald Trump promises a captivating, albeit potentially divisive, cinematic experience.



The coveted Palme d'Or awaits the chosen one. With a jury led by Greta Gerwig alongside renowned actors and filmmakers, the competition promises to be fierce. From Payal Kapadia's ‘All We Imagine as Light’ to Andrea Arnold's ‘Bird,’ the lineup boasts international talent vying for recognition.



The MeToo movement may cast a long shadow. Rumours of a secret list exposing powerful figures, coupled with Judith Godrèche's film ‘Moi Aussi’ tackling sexual violence, hint at potential revelations. Additionally, a potential strike by festival workers could disrupt the carefully orchestrated event.



Despite the undercurrents of tension, Cannes will undoubtedly celebrate cinematic excellence. Meryl Streep and George Lucas receiving honorary awards add a touch of Hollywood royalty. From red carpet glamour to thought-provoking films, Cannes promises to be a festival where art and controversy collide in spectacular fashion.

