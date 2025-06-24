Middle East Airspace Closure Disrupts Flights from Mangaluru International Airport

Mangaluru : Flight operations at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have been impacted due to the closure of airspace in parts of the Middle East, the airport said on Sunday. The disruption is linked to escalating tensions in West Asia, which have forced several countries to suspend civilian air traffic over their territories.

“Due to the closure of airspace in the Middle East, flight operations from Mangaluru International Airport have been impacted. Passengers are requested to check with their respective airlines on the status of their flights before arriving at the airport,” a spokesperson for MIA said.

The affected routes primarily involve services to Gulf countries, which are among the busiest international sectors from the coastal Karnataka airport. Carriers operating flights to destinations such as Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat are reportedly adjusting flight paths or delaying departures due to the unfolding situation.

Aviation analysts say the current instability in the Middle East — marked by drone strikes, heightened military alertness, and retaliatory operations — has triggered temporary airspace closures in parts of Iran, Iraq, and surrounding Gulf airspace. The resulting diversions are leading to longer flight durations, increased fuel costs, and scheduling disruptions across several South Asian airports, including MIA.

Although no major cancellations have been reported as of Monday evening, airline officials indicate that the situation remains fluid and subject to change. Passengers with upcoming international travel plans have been strongly advised to remain in contact with their airlines for updates.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with airlines on operational safety measures. Meanwhile, the airport has set up help desks to assist travellers and manage crowd flow in case of extended delays.

MIA is a key international airport connecting Karnataka’s coastal region to the Middle East, serving a large number of non-resident Indians employed in the Gulf. Travel industry observers warn that if the geopolitical situation escalates further, it could lead to a wider impact on flight networks across South and West Asia.

Further updates are expected as more clarity emerges on the duration and scope of the airspace closures.