Middle East's Design N Develop opens first retail store in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The complete home interior solutions from Design N Develop by Danube Home from Middle East entered the Indian market with a bang with the launch of its first retail store in Bengaluru in collaboration with Shah Global.



The event was inaugurated by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee(KPCC) president, DK Shivkumar, Ismail Mohammed, former Additional Secretary, Law, government of Karnataka, Dr Shanawaz N Khan, CEO of Shah Global along with other senior management of the group and team.

The retail store is located at HBR layout. Sophisticated in every detail, the well-designed store is spread over an area of 12,000 square feet with stand-alone concept and looks quite bigger than its size because of its design and layout which exemplifies the quality design and class of Milano. The showroom exhibits wide range of loose furniture from different parts of the world, Italian designed bath fittings, hardware, electrical fixtures, home interior solutions, home theatre which offers a touch and feel experience to customers who are looking for some affordable luxury products.

Director of Danube Home and Danube Hospitality Solutions, Shubhojit Mahalanobis said, "We have a robust expansion for our experience centre, and we are hoping to have a great response from this store for Design and Develop and Milano in the country in Bengaluru. We shall ensure our global commitment of exemplary service standards is carried forward in the Indian sub-continent".

He further added, "Since, this is a business consisting of products, which are mostly sold once touched and felt by customers. This store is just the beginning of the entire vision and we are optimistic that our targeted customers, builders and the consultant of the city shall appreciate our collection and act as our catapult for our business."

CEO, Shah Global, Dr Shanawaz N Khan said, "We are excited with the partnership and confident to carry forward the legacy of Danube Groups product and its customer service excellence. We will continue to build on our momentum in this important area of business. People are becoming creative, it lets people be productive, I'm excited with one more extension of our company. We are honoured and positive for good business growth. The team looked optimistic and confident as they posed with the elegant Italian products of their brand."

Business Head, DnD, Karnataka division, Anupam Nag said, "We are very excited with our one more branch and its extension. The wide range of products displayed by us will enhance customer choice with quality product and affordable pricing.

From kitchen sinks, to luxury faucets, to rain showers, to accessories for special assistance, to sanitary ware and electric products, the brand is a one-stop-shop for all home, kitchen and bathroom fittings.

The brand has entered the market in collaboration with their local South India master distributer M/S Shah Global Impex.