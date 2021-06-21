Military stations of Karnataka & Kerala sub area participate in Yoga Day

Bengaluru: The 7th International Yoga Day was celebrated by all ranks and civil defence employees of Karnataka & Kerala Sub Area. The event was organised at Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Belgaum and Kannur military stations. Troops including officers, JCOs, OR, Civil defence employees and their families took part in the event. From the senior most officer, GOC Karnataka & Kerala Sub Area to the junior most recruit present in these military stations wholeheartedly participated in the event.



The event was conducted as per the Common Yoga Protocol and strict Covid measures were followed. Those who could not attend the event participated via online link from their respective place of duty and homes.

All troops, staff and families exhibited great enthusiasm for the event. Debate and quiz competitions were also organised among the troops on importance, conduct and benefits of Yoga. The yoga instructors also emphasised upon the importance of meditation and told about the various aasanas to mitigate life style diseases like hypertension, obesity, diabetes etc. The event has enhanced the awareness of Yoga among all troops and their families and immensely contributed in promotions of global health, harmony and peace.