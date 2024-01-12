Minister-led clearance committee approves 73 proposals worth over Rs 3,900 crore

Bengaluru: The 142nd State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC), headed by the Honourable Minister for Large, and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development MB Patil approved 73 projects cumulatively worth INR 3,935.52 crore on Friday. The projects hold the promise of generating employment for nearly 15,000 people across the state. Proposals submitted by Bengaluru-based companies, ETL Secure Space Limited, and DhaSH PV Technologies Private Limited, which are to invest INR 490.5 crore and INR 346.35 crore respectively, were among the marquis projects greenlighted by the committee here on Friday.

The minister, who chaired the meeting at the Karnataka Udyog Mitra (KUM) office here on Friday, said that the clearance of more than 70 projects at a single meeting was an indication of the efficiency that the single-window system had ushered in for the approval process. Shri MB Patil further added that the investment projects that received the nod on Friday would ensure equitable investment across the diverse regions of the state. Many of the projects approved by the SLSWCC would be implemented in the districts of North Karnataka, he added.

The SLSWCC approved nine projects, the investment value of which is in excess of INR 50 crore. The nine proposals, once realised, will draw a total investment of INR 2,424.28 crore, with the potential to create 9,200 jobs. As many as 59 new projects, the capital of which is in the INR 15 crore to INR 50 crore band, were also greenlighted by the committee – these are expected to attract INR 1,423.57 crore in investment, with the promise of generating employment opportunities for nearly 5,300 people. Five of the proposals that received the committee nod on Friday entail additional investment of capital for existing projects. These five proposals will result in INR 87.67 crore being invested in the state.

In addition to mega investment projects approved in and around Bengaluru, the committee greenlighted proposals worth more than INR 200 crore in other districts as part of the Karnataka Government’s concerted efforts to spur industrial growth across regions. Mylar Infra Private Limited’s INR 339.84-crore proposal to set up a multi feed-based distillery in Huvinahadagali in Ballari, and Sango India Automotive Parts Private Limited’s INR 278.59-crore investment towards an exhaust system manufacturing plant in Harohalli, Ramanagara are among the big projects approved in districts outside Bengaluru.

Besides the minister, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Commerce and Industries Dr S Selvakumar, Commissioner of the Department of Industries and Commerce Gunjan Krishna, Karnataka Udyoga Mitra Managing Director Doddabasavaraju, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Labour Mohammed Mohsin, Darshan HV, Director of the Department of Electronics, IT and BT, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Environment and Ecology Vijay Mohan Raj Chief Executive Officer of the Karnataka Industrial Areas’ Development Board Dr N Mahesh were among the senior officials in attendance at the meeting.