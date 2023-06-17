Minister promises immediate action on the coast

Live
Warning of direct accountability, the Minister stressed that officials failing to provide timely compensation to affected fishermen and their families will be held responsible
Mangaluru/Udupi: The new state Minister for Fisheries and Ports Mankal S Vaidya, has taken immediate action to address the issue of coastal erosion in Udupi district. He has instructed the department officials to tackle the problem promptly, assuring that the government will arrange the necessary funds to combat coastal erosion.
Warning of direct accountability, Vaidya, stressed that officials failing to provide timely compensation to affected fishermen and their families will be held responsible. During a meeting held on June 16 at the district collector’s office, attended by port and fisheries department officials, as well as representatives from various departments, Vaidya made his position clear.
The minister directed fisheries department officials to promptly take action to compensate victims within one month, emphasizing that any delays would not be tolerated. Expressing disappointment over the fact that approximately 20 fishermen’s families had not received compensation even after a year, Vaidya reprimanded the officials and called for immediate compensation and appropriate action.
Vaidya also expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in providing collective insurance scheme benefits to fishermen under the Central Government’s Matsya Sampad Yojana. He assured that the state government would take immediate action to disburse the pending compensation of Rs 1.60 crore in Dakshina Kannada district. Additionally, efforts would be made to secure the compensation amount owed to affected fishermen’s families from the central government.
Vaidya also called for a comprehensive plan to address sea erosion and suggested the construction of protective sheds for fish net weavers and the provision of shelters and water facilities for women selling fish.
Minister Vaidya emphasised that the government stands in support of the impoverished residents living along the seashore, ensuring they do not face additional difficulties caused by sea erosion. With the possibility of intensified rainfall in the region, sea erosion poses an even greater challenge. To address this issue, the implementation of “duck foot technology” will be considered in specific locations, including Maravanthe in the
Udupi district.
When questioned about the demand for a fourth-stage fishing harbour at Malpe to alleviate congestion in the existing harbour, the minister expressed his commitment to pursuing
the matter.
Later, while addressing the district congress office, the minister emphasised the need to strengthen the party and urged party members to be well-prepared for the upcoming Taluk Panchayat, Zilla Panchayat, and Lok Sabha elections. He reassured the party members in the Udupi district, who may have been discouraged by not winning any assembly seats in the previous election, that the leadership takes responsibility for the setback.