Minister Sudhakar sees 200-300% rise in patients with Parkinson's

Bengaluru: Health & Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar has called for measures to check the rise in Parkinson's disease (PD) which is expected to go up by 200-300% by 2030.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the virtual symposium organised by King's College London (KCL) on collaboration with Parkinson's Research Alliance of India (PRAI), the minister said, "350-400 people are being affected for every one lakh population in India. This will increase to 200-300% by 2030. One percent of the total population will be affected by this disease. The symposium by KCL and PRAI will assist the research work on this. NIMHANS has been recognized for its work on neuro degenerative diseases."

According to the reports, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) will undertake research work on Parkinson's disease in collaboration with other centres of PRAI and later to the government to collaborate with KCL and PRAI to build an academic platform and train young researchers.

"I congratulate Prof Ray and team for their research activities on Parkinson's disease and neuro degenerative disease. The joint work will help create a common platform and to recruit skilled researchers in this field. Our government would also like to host the symposium in Bengaluru," Dr Sudhakar further added.