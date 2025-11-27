Minor girl delivers baby inside hostel premises

Koppal: A shocking incident from Koppal district has triggered outrage after a 16-year-old girl delivered a baby inside a government-run Pre-Matric Girls’ Hostel in Kukanur taluk. The delivery took place within the hostel premises, raising serious questions about staff negligence and oversight. Both the teenage mother and the newborn boy have been shifted to the district mother-and-child hospital and are reported to be stable.

The Class 10 student had been staying in the hostel for months, and yet the pregnancy reportedly went unnoticed by the hostel warden and staff. This has led to widespread criticism, with many questioning how a minor’s pregnancy could remain undetected in an institution responsible for her safety and well-being. Soon after the incident came to light, Deputy Commissioner Suresh Itnal and SP Dr. Ram Arasiddi visited the hospital to review the girl’s condition.

The DC has ordered a high-level inquiry, directing officials to ascertain the circumstances under which the minor became pregnant and why the hostel authorities failed to identify the situation in time. Police have registered a case under the Kukanur Police Station limits and launched an intensive investigation. Special teams are searching for the youth responsible for impregnating the girl. “We have formed teams and are confident of arresting the accused soon,” police sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, action against hostel staff is also likely. Preliminary findings indicate gross negligence on the part of the warden and other employees, who failed to notice the girl’s advanced pregnancy and provide medical or psychological support. The district administration is examining the role of each staff member, and FIRs may be filed if negligence is confirmed.

The incident has once again highlighted gaps in the safety and monitoring systems of government hostels across Karnataka. Child rights activists have demanded immediate reforms, stricter supervision, and regular health checks for hostel students to prevent such incidents in the future. District authorities have assured that the teenage mother will receive counselling, protection, and continued education support while the investigation proceeds.