Miscreants desecrate idols at ancient Shiva temple

Gadag: Villagersin Shingatalur, a small settlement under Mundargi taluk, woke up to a shocking sight on Sunday morning. The revered Sri Ramalingeshwara temple, perched on the banks of the Tungabhadra river, had been viciously attacked. Sacred idols inside the sanctum sanctorum lay shattered, leaving the community stunned and furious.

Only the previous day, Saturday, the entire village had come together to prepare the ancient shrine for Maha Shivaratri, one of the most auspicious occasions dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees had carefully applied lime and fresh coats of paint, hung vibrant decorations made of leaves, and given the temple a festive, welcoming appearance in anticipation of the night-long prayers and celebrations.

When the first group of worshippers arrived early Sunday to perform the morning rituals, they discovered the devastation. The main Shivlinga, the most sacred symbol in the sanctum sanctorum, had been struck and broken. The Nandi bull statue positioned directly in front of it suffered the same fate, as did the idol of Honnattemmavva Devi. The deliberate smashing of these revered figures turned a day meant for devotion into one of deep sorrow and indignation.

Local residents expressed their belief that the timing was no coincidence. The attack took place immediately after the temple received its festive makeover, leading many to suspect that the act was premeditated and intended to disturb communal harmony.

Several villagers described the perpetrators as individuals bent on creating unrest, pointing to the choice of Maha Shivaratri itself as evidence of malicious intent.

Anger quickly spread through Shingatalur as people gathered at the site. They demanded swift police action, insisting that officers visit the spot without delay to inspect the damage and launch a thorough investigation. Residents are also pressing for the immediate arrest of those responsible, stressing that such an attack on a place of worship cannot be tolerated.