O Romeo Day 3 & 4 Collections: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Sees Impressive Weekend Growth

The film opened with a respectable amount of money at the box office, let's take a the look at the O Romeo box office collection Day 3 and how it'll earn on Day 4. O' Romeo Movie Review

The Vishal Bhardwaj The film grossed the sum of 8.5 crore in its debut day in the cinemas. Valentine's Day was the second day that saw an increase in the film's collections which amounted to an estimated 12.65 crore. Now, as per this Sacnilk analysis, this film has earned nine crores on its day 3 since its debut.

As of right now the film is earning an estimated Rs 0.12 millions at the Box Office on Day 4 (today). The number is expected to increase in the coming days.

Collections from all over the world

The total box office revenue of the romantic revenge thriller in India is 30.15 crore. According to this report the global profits of the film stand at 40.6 crore.

The two-day operation leaves plenty to be addressed in the long term in the sense that the company must reach the triple-digit threshold to be profitable. Shahid Kapoor latest movie collection will be about 35 crores. 35 crores. It's the path to that point which will decide the future of this film. The Sunday market could be affected by the highly anticipated India and Pakistan World Cup match.